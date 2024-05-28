Journey Advisory Group LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Journey Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,325 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.82. 4,615,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,547,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.50. The stock has a market cap of $53.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 52.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCHP

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $744,319.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,558,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,034.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $744,319.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,509 shares in the company, valued at $7,558,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,856. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.