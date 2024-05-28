Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) Short Interest Down 84.2% in May

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 84.2% from the April 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Jowell Global Stock Performance

Shares of Jowell Global stock remained flat at $1.15 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900. Jowell Global has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $5.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.78.

Jowell Global Company Profile

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children's products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home Store, LHH Store, and Juhao Best Choice Store brand names.

