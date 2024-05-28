Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) Short Interest Down 84.2% in May

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 84.2% from the April 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Jowell Global Stock Performance
Shares of Jowell Global stock remained flat at $1.15 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900. Jowell Global has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $5.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.78.
Jowell Global Company Profile
