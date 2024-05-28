Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Short Interest Up 13,750.0% in May

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, an increase of 13,750.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Jupiter Fund Management Stock Performance
JFHHF remained flat at $1.13 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.08. Jupiter Fund Management has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1.13.
Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile
