Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Short Interest Up 13,750.0% in May

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, an increase of 13,750.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Jupiter Fund Management Stock Performance

JFHHF remained flat at $1.13 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.08. Jupiter Fund Management has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1.13.

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

