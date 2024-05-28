Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kairous Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kairous Acquisition by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of Kairous Acquisition by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 264,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 12,545 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Kairous Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,747,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kairous Acquisition by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 126,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Kairous Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:KACL traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $11.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,251. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.63. Kairous Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $12.83.

About Kairous Acquisition

Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on opportunities in Asia, excluding China.

