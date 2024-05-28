Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Research Coverage Started at HSBC

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kanzhun from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Kanzhun from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. New Street Research raised Kanzhun from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Macquarie raised Kanzhun from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kanzhun from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.67.

Kanzhun Stock Performance

Shares of BZ stock opened at $21.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.05. Kanzhun has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38 and a beta of 0.50.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $222.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.66 million. On average, analysts forecast that Kanzhun will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kanzhun

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Kanzhun by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in Kanzhun by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Kanzhun by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Kanzhun by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in Kanzhun by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

