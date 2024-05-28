Kaspa (KAS) 24-Hour Volume Tops $40.33 Million

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. Kaspa has a market cap of $3.31 billion and $40.33 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kaspa has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 23,761,103,023 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official message board is medium.com/kaspa-currency.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 23,751,555,169.14464. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.140047 USD and is up 1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $32,381,684.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

