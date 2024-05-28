Kelly Services’ (KELYA) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Posted by on May 28th, 2024

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYAGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.64% from the company’s current price.

Kelly Services Price Performance

Shares of Kelly Services stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.03. The company had a trading volume of 17,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,797. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.32. Kelly Services has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.27. The firm has a market cap of $782.51 million, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kelly Services

In other Kelly Services news, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $481,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,793 shares in the company, valued at $4,207,267.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Dupree sold 12,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $317,520.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,152.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 20,000 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $481,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,267.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kelly Services during the first quarter worth $125,000. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 299.7% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Kelly Services during the first quarter worth about $225,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kelly Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.