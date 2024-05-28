Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.27

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$11.27 and last traded at C$11.15, with a volume of 939558 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on K shares. Cormark upgraded Kinross Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.88.

Kinross Gold Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.10.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.06. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.19 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.7244147 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 32.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 22,521 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.17, for a total transaction of C$116,433.57. In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 7,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.09, for a total transaction of C$77,630.00. Also, Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 22,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.17, for a total value of C$116,433.57. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 748,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,098. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

