Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Short Interest Update

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 66.2% from the April 30th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Kubota Stock Performance

Shares of KUBTY stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.81. The company had a trading volume of 180,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,749. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.36. Kubota has a 52-week low of $66.22 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Kubota Company Profile

Featured Articles

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells agricultural and construction machinery in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Farm & Machinery, Water & Environment, and Others. The Farm & Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, intermediate management machine, and other equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifier; engines for farm equipment, construction machinery, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track loaders, and other construction machinery related products.

