Kymera Therapeutics’ (KYMR) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

KYMR has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.70.

Shares of KYMR stock opened at $34.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.23. Kymera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $45.31.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.67% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 42,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $1,812,640.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,925,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,071,044.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 3,934 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $164,677.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,351 shares in the company, valued at $5,958,812.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 42,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $1,812,640.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,925,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,071,044.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 423,529 shares of company stock worth $17,815,113. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,027,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,691,000 after purchasing an additional 496,400 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $569,000.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

