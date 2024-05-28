Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 517 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 1.1% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $8,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $541.23. The stock had a trading volume of 476,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,575. The business’s 50 day moving average is $540.39 and its 200-day moving average is $515.63. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.22 and a 52 week high of $558.34. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

