Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target Cut to $240.00

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LECO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $257.00 to $252.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $225.29.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $202.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $164.00 and a 52 week high of $261.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $981.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 181,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,381,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,377,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,110,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

