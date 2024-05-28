Litecoin Cash One Day Trading Volume Tops $207.59 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 28th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.80 million and $207.59 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 800,753,122 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 800,735,653.0834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00475059 USD and is down -23.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $271.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
