Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Gap Down to $3.91

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.91, but opened at $3.74. Lithium Americas shares last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 622,099 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LAC. Scotiabank cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $6.50 to $5.10 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.46.

Lithium Americas Stock Down 2.6 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.59.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Equities research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. General Motors Holdings LLC increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. General Motors Holdings LLC now owns 30,004,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,829,000 after purchasing an additional 15,002,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,534,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,116,000 after acquiring an additional 39,419 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,122,000 after acquiring an additional 461,635 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 14.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,327,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,644,000 after acquiring an additional 294,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquila Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 89.9% in the first quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 284,000 shares in the last quarter.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

