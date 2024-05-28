Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $4.11 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 56.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,550 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,528,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,609,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,821 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,171,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,584,099,000 after purchasing an additional 282,709 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,000,292,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,790,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $920,561,000 after purchasing an additional 292,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 30.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,370,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $488,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,620 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,897.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Schlumberger news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,897.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,686.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.54. 10,384,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,662,691. The company has a market cap of $66.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.64. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.72.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

