Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 94,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,539,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in American Water Works by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 538,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,127,000 after acquiring an additional 20,288 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 25,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in American Water Works by 7,752.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 483,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,803,000 after acquiring an additional 477,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance increased its stake in American Water Works by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 278,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,758,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,164,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.62. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.34 and a twelve month high of $151.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.88 and a 200 day moving average of $125.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.30 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

