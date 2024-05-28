Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Raises Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,820 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.0% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of HD stock traded up $3.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $328.71. 3,805,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,398,384. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $349.61 and a 200 day moving average of $348.56. The firm has a market cap of $325.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.46.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HD

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.