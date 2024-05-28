Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Reduces Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,450 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 261,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,059,000 after buying an additional 32,534 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,252,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 224,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,024,000 after buying an additional 37,766 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HIG. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HIG traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,560,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.59. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.42 and a fifty-two week high of $103.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.90.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.09). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total transaction of $143,337.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $59,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $2,670,695.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total transaction of $143,337.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,137 shares of company stock worth $12,633,026. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.