Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Sells 1,900 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 140.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,143,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,764 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,091,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,492,000 after acquiring an additional 153,299 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in SBA Communications by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,958,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,765,000 after purchasing an additional 166,554 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 115.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,358,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,838,000 after purchasing an additional 727,163 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in SBA Communications by 1.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,209,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,124,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $255.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.25.

NASDAQ SBAC traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $187.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,185. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $183.64 and a 12 month high of $258.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.31. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.59.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

In related news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total value of $430,966.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

