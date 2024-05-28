Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Sells 216 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $84,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $487.08. 4,030,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,143,199. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $489.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $453.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

