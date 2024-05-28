Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Sells 2,500 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Edison International by 266.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,309,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,725,000 after buying an additional 3,132,877 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,327,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,514,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,236,000 after purchasing an additional 580,117 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,830,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,318,000 after purchasing an additional 558,351 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,719,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,914,000 after purchasing an additional 486,808 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $735,235.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,876.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edison International Price Performance

NYSE EIX traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,658,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,658. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Edison International has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $76.83. The company has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Stories

