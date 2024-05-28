Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Sells 28,180 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,180 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $8,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

DLR traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,191,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,607. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.72. The company has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.65 and a 1 year high of $154.18.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.65.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

