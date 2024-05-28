Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Sells 3,501 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,532 shares of company stock worth $514,819 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.36. 816,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,939. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.19 and a 1-year high of $164.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.01). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $797.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.32%.

Several research firms recently commented on EXR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.75.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

