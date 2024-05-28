Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Sells 45,300 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,300 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 315.4% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.53. The company had a trading volume of 11,674,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,646,021. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $78.25. The stock has a market cap of $159.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.83 and its 200 day moving average is $61.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.