Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Takes Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,500 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 6,529.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 464,771 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,749,000 after buying an additional 457,760 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 449,667 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,717,000 after acquiring an additional 42,021 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 422.1% during the fourth quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 127,566 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,714,000 after acquiring an additional 103,134 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,563 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $267,084,000 after acquiring an additional 126,643 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 44.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,993,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $170,274,000 after acquiring an additional 924,202 shares during the period. 3.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BHP. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BHP stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,010,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,488. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.14 and a 200-day moving average of $60.38. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $54.28 and a twelve month high of $69.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

BHP Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

