Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th.
Loews Price Performance
NYSE:L opened at $74.75 on Tuesday. Loews has a 12-month low of $55.94 and a 12-month high of $78.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter.
About Loews
Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.
