Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th.

Loews Price Performance

NYSE:L opened at $74.75 on Tuesday. Loews has a 12-month low of $55.94 and a 12-month high of $78.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

About Loews

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $3,857,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 457,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,314,614.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Loews news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $71,344.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $3,857,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 457,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,314,614.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 150,951 shares of company stock valued at $11,659,844 in the last three months. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

