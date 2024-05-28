LY Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Short Interest Up 645.8% in May

LY Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, an increase of 645.8% from the April 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

LY Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS YAHOY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.83. The company had a trading volume of 47,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,758. LY has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $7.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.63.

LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LY had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that LY will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LY Corporation engages in the online advertising and e-commerce businesses in Japan. The company provides LINE, a communication app; and Yahoo! JAPAN, an internet service that offers search, news, weather, shopping, auction, and other services. It also offers reuse, membership, and payment-related services.

