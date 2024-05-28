Madre Armelle De Sells 300 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,495,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 7th, Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $34,011.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Madre Armelle De sold 600 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total value of $75,204.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Madre Armelle De sold 4,276 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $520,774.04.

On Monday, March 4th, Madre Armelle De sold 12,654 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $1,627,051.32.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of Datadog stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,197,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,115,168. The firm has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.25, a P/E/G ratio of 48.16 and a beta of 1.14. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $138.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.26 and its 200 day moving average is $122.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.97 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.58.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Datadog by 2,148.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $189,668,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 165,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

