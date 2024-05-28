MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSBP) Short Interest Up 252.6% in May

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSBPGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 252.6% from the April 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

MNSBP stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.96. MainStreet Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

