MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, Macquarie cut shares of MakeMyTrip from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MMYT

MakeMyTrip Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MMYT opened at $79.24 on Friday. MakeMyTrip has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $89.83. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.48 and its 200 day moving average is $58.07.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMYT. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 449.8% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the first quarter worth $149,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MakeMyTrip

(Get Free Report)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.