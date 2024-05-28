Mars Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MARX) Short Interest Down 98.2% in May

Mars Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MARX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.2% from the April 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Mars Acquisition Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:MARX traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $10.85. The stock had a trading volume of 351 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,654. Mars Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kim LLC purchased a new stake in Mars Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $1,222,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mars Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,037,000. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in Mars Acquisition by 1,031.6% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 348,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 317,551 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Mars Acquisition by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 206,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mars Acquisition by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 456,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mars Acquisition

Mars Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on opportunities in cryptocurrency and blockchain, automobiles, healthcare, financial technology, cyber security, cleantech, software, Internet and artificial intelligence, specialty manufacturing, and other related technology innovations market.

