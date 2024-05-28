Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Sets New 1-Year High at $115.00

Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 115 ($1.47) and last traded at GBX 99.94 ($1.28), with a volume of 13415 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.55 ($1.22).

Marwyn Value Investors Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 92.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £55.46 million, a PE ratio of 1,249.24 and a beta of 0.12.

Marwyn Value Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Marwyn Value Investors’s payout ratio is 11,250.00%.

Marwyn Value Investors Company Profile

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

