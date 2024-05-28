McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,611 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BTIG Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.88. 1,752,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,284,210. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.42. The company has a market capitalization of $183.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.71%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

