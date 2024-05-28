McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CFO Britt J. Vitalone Sells 12,752 Shares

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total value of $7,116,763.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,828,886.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

McKesson Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE MCK traded down $11.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $549.16. 1,144,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,962. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $539.26 and a 200 day moving average of $503.88. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $373.28 and a 1 year high of $566.16. The stock has a market cap of $71.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The business had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.57 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. SVB Leerink began coverage on McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 16.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,953,000 after purchasing an additional 708,438 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,362,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,190,000 after purchasing an additional 46,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 14.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,937,000 after purchasing an additional 294,832 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $1,024,140,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,017,000 after acquiring an additional 62,242 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

