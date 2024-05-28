Medtronic’s (MDT) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $92.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.00.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Medtronic

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $82.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.91. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $91.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. Medtronic’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 101.82%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 293.0% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 316,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 236,064 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 317.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

(Get Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.