MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Lowered to “Neutral” at New Street Research

New Street Research cut shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,881.92.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,693.57 on Friday. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $1,063.02 and a 52-week high of $1,825.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,549.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,592.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 33.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 2.1% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

