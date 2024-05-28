Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Price Target Raised to $61.00

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MRUS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Merus from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Merus from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Merus in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.80.

Merus Stock Up 36.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS opened at $59.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 1.10. Merus has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $61.61.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24. Merus had a negative net margin of 390.36% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merus will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Merus by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Merus by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Merus by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

