Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Shares Down 0.2%

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $474.84 and last traded at $477.06. Approximately 3,015,642 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 17,331,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $478.22.

META has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $509.80.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $483.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $427.88. The company has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.18, for a total transaction of $37,636,166.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total value of $241,143.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,176,715.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.18, for a total transaction of $37,636,166.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 808,469 shares of company stock worth $400,885,317 in the last 90 days. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of META. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 29,502 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 25,995 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 13,639 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 127,683 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

