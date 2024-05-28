MetisDAO (METIS) Price Down 3.5% Over Last Week

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 28th. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $76.02 or 0.00111029 BTC on major exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $432.26 million and approximately $18.95 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00009474 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00011221 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001361 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,422.44 or 0.99936275 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00011680 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003773 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 1,181.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000475 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 76.54477645 USD and is down -6.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 245 active market(s) with $24,356,505.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

