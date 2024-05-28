MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MGEE. StockNews.com upgraded MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of MGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

MGEE stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $78.10. The company had a trading volume of 32,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,353. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.41 and its 200 day moving average is $73.44. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.59. MGE Energy has a 1 year low of $61.94 and a 1 year high of $83.27.

In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee acquired 458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.16 per share, with a total value of $37,629.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $799,006. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in MGE Energy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $1,529,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in MGE Energy by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

