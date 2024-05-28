Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Up 1.5%

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) traded up 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $133.30 and last traded at $131.45. 4,950,947 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 19,348,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Argus upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.92.

Micron Technology Stock Up 2.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.33%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,572,396.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 260,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,981,985.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,572,396.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 260,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,981,985.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $659,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,329,382.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 410,446 shares of company stock valued at $47,557,543. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

