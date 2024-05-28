Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $500.00 price target on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Microsoft from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Microsoft from $465.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Microsoft from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Microsoft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $454.70.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $430.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $309.45 and a 52-week high of $433.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $416.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The company had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at $64,538,265.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,538,265.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 5.0% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 21,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the third quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 17,634 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3.8% in the third quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,470 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 7.4% in the third quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 4.3% in the third quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

