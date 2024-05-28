MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down to $1,684.84

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,684.84, but opened at $1,650.00. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $1,616.58, with a volume of 184,195 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSTR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,810.00 to $1,590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,875.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,678.75.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of -249.25 and a beta of 3.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,442.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $957.92.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $115.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.80 million.

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,295.80, for a total transaction of $6,479,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,632.55, for a total value of $5,999,621.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,295.80, for a total transaction of $6,479,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,427 shares of company stock worth $81,073,228. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MicroStrategy by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

