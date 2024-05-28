Millrace Asset Group Inc. Invests $1.62 Million in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Aviat Networks as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVNW. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 877,812 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,388,000 after buying an additional 126,101 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Aviat Networks by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 267,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 199,160 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 156,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 51,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 123,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 73,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Pete A. Smith purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $30,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 242,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,435,509.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Aviat Networks from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aviat Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.75.

Aviat Networks Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Aviat Networks stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $30.30. The stock had a trading volume of 55,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,858. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.55 and a 200 day moving average of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.12. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $38.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.57 million, a P/E ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.78.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Aviat Networks had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $111.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

