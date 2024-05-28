Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Research analysts at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 223.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MNMD. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.35. The stock had a trading volume of 920,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,308. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $586.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Mind Medicine has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $12.22.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts expect that Mind Medicine will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $62,491.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 358,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,294. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $156,930.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 580,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,919. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $62,491.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,294. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

