Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Acquires 2,656 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 64.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,293,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,712,000 after acquiring an additional 296,725 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Carrier Global by 3.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,941,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,560,000 after acquiring an additional 289,973 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $444,487,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 18.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,666,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,752,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,034,000 after acquiring an additional 845,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,560,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,560,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,050. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CARR stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.05. 617,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,618,789. The stock has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.97. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. Equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.71.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

