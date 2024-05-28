Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Invests $322,000 in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 109,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,566,000 after acquiring an additional 9,114 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Xylem by 10,296.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 63,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after buying an additional 62,398 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Xylem by 6.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 39,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Xylem by 351.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,597,000 after buying an additional 78,934 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in Xylem by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 811,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,780,000 after buying an additional 109,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.70.

Xylem Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of XYL traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.40. The company had a trading volume of 421,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,007. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $146.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.25%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

