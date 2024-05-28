Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Makes New $425,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.23. 321,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.44. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $96.39.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

