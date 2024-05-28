Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Purchases 3,420 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 79.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Novartis were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter worth $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Novartis by 480.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.73. 294,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,836. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.59 and its 200-day moving average is $99.83. The company has a market capitalization of $203.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $92.19 and a 1-year high of $108.78.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. Novartis had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $3.7772 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

About Novartis

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

