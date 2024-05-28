Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Purchases 7,658 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 431.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,658 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,777,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,503,000 after buying an additional 151,389 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,688,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,441,000 after purchasing an additional 202,092 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 487.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,459,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,837 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,457,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,170,000 after purchasing an additional 29,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 363.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,274,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,258,000 after purchasing an additional 999,315 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

J. M. Smucker stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.97. 171,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,388. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $107.33 and a 52 week high of $156.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.80.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -481.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.47.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $399,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

